Rob Kardashian Sends Flirty Messages To Singer Natti Natasha On Twitter

Rob Kardashian is seemingly ready to step back into the dating scene.

The entrepreneur reportedly put himself out there in a public way on Monday, per HollywoodLife. Kardashian decided to take his shot with Dominican singer Natti Natasha by sending her a message on Twitter for the world to see. The Rob and Chyna alum replied to a photo the singer shared of herself soaking wet and topless. Natasha’s long, brown hair and phone covered her breasts, but the image alone left little to the imagination. Once Kardashian tweeted in response to the photo, many Twitter users objected to his method of sending the songstress a flirty comment.

“Leave the queen alone,” one of Natti’s fans tweeted.

“Go away Rob,” another chimed in.

While many users were upset by Kardashian’s tweet, other fans took it upon themselves to ship the couple. Many fans even wondered how their children would look and demanded they get married. Natti also reportedly responded to the tweet as well. The “Criminal” singer reposted a video of Kardashian’s daughter Dream telling her dad she loves him before she goes to bed, per HollywoodLife.

“Princess… God Bless Her,” along with the princess and rose emoji.

The singer has also referred to the Arthur George CEO as, “My Rob.”

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner clan are aware that Kardashian has had an interesting time finding love over the past few years. InTouch Weekly previously shared that Kardashian was once engaged to his baby mama and model Blac Chyna. The couple ended their relationship in 2016, shortly after Chyna gave birth to their daughter. Since then, the exes have faced legal woes, with Chyna suing Kardashian for sharing her naked body online and a custody battle over their daughter. However, both Kardashian and Chyna have remained that they are drama-free and only focused on raising their daughter.

Kardashian was also romantically linked to Love & Hip-Hop star Alexis Skyy earlier this year. The two were reportedly hot and heavy until January when they got into an altercation at a private Los Angeles party. The details surrounding the night are reportedly still unclear. Since then, Kardashian posted several pictures of Skyy on his Snapchat and referred to her as his, “WCW.”

While Kardashian seems to be smitten with Natti, his sisters Khloe and Kim are reportedly not interested in their brother going back to the dating scene. Kim reportedly tagged her mom Kris Jenner and Khloe to Rob’s tweet and wrote “Nooo.”

