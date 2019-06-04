Madison Beer’s Dangerously Short, Pink Dress Is Driving Instagram Wild

Madison Beer is back on Instagram with another steamy post that is getting her fans talking.

Taking to the popular social media platform on Monday, June 3, the 20-year-old shared a duo of snaps showing off one of her latest eye-popping looks that is giving off some serious Barbie doll vibes. The candid snaps appear to have been from a few weeks ago when the singer attended Kylie Jenner’s pink-themed Kylie Skin Launch Party, as Just Jared Jr. noted that Madison rocked the same ensemble to the event, and a zoom-in to the background of the shots exposed a slew of pink gift bags with “Kylie Skin” printed on them.

The pop star was certainly dressed to impress for the evening, rocking blush pink from head to toe in a dangerously short dress that showed an insane amount of her perfectly-bronzed skin. The bedazzled number hugged every inch of the babe’s curves and barely grazed passed her upper thighs, giving way to the stunner’s toned legs that were elongated by a set of matching pink platform shoes. Meanwhile, the balconette-style bodice of the piece exposed an insane amount of cleavage and perfectly clung to Madison’s waist to accentuate her flat midsection.

For even more bling to her already-shimmering look, the “Dear Society” singer added a pair of large hoop earrings and silver watch, while a dainty nameplate necklace drew even more attention to her exposed assets. She carried her belongings for the evening in a chic Louis Vuitton mini handbag and clutched her phone in her hand as the camera snapped away. To round off her night-out look, Madison wore her signature brunette tresses in a sleek up-do, keeping them from hiding the glamorous makeup look she sported that consisted of a glossy lip, thick coating of mascara, and glistening highlighter.

The 12.8 million people following the star’s Instagram account weren’t shy about showing their love for the steamy set of photos. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued well over 650,000 likes as well as thousands of comments from fans complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Oh wow ur so gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

Obsessed is an understatement,” commented a third.

Shortly before attending Kylie’s skincare launch party, Madison launched something of her own — a new single. The latest track in her repertoire is titled “Dear Society” and is the first tune from her upcoming debut album, which is set to be released sometime later this year.