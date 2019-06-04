Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Cleavage In Sexy Strapless Ensemble

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her cleavage on Tuesday wearing a sexy paneled jacquard blouse in her latest Instagram post.

The 27-year-old tilted her head to one side and ran her fingers through her hair as she gave the camera a sultry look. The model went with natural makeup with a smokey eye, dark brows, and a red color on her lips that popped. Her hair was parted down the middle and fell in loose curls over her shoulders. The I Feel Pretty actress wore a strapless ruffled top that featured red off-the-shoulder straps.

The snap was apparently taken Monday night, as Ratajkowski thanked Tabitha Simmons for being her date at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards show in New York on Monday in the photo’s caption.

The brunette beauty is well known for her titillating photos, which always keep her 23 million followers coming back for more. The model also likes to show off her insane curves in figure-hugging apparel and lingerie. She sometimes pushes the limits and teases fans with shots that show quite a bit of skin. Whatever the celebrity is — or isn’t — wearing, her photos always capture undeniable confidence.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Ratajkowski discussed that confidence and said it came mostly from growing up in California where women wore swimsuits all the time, adding that it was non-sexual — just women “doing their thing.”

She said that while many people may think she can afford to be confident because she has what some would consider the perfect body, she said confidence is actually something she has to practice. She also said that confidence does not have much to so with what size she is.

Loading...

“There are days when I wake up and I don’t feel good. I think it’s all relative, and I think that everyone can be critical of their body, it doesn’t matter what you look like on Instagram. I think that confidence isn’t something that comes from what you see in the mirror, it’s about how you feel, as cheesy as that sounds.”

She also said that it was important to give herself a break because while it is good to want to be the most hardworking, the sexiest, and the smartest, that just isn’t possible all the time because she is just human.

Fans wanting to keep up with what is going on in Ratajkowski’s life can follow her Instagram account.