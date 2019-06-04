Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Goes Pantless In Insanely Hot New Photo

Danielle Knudson is bringing her legion of fans to their knees in her latest new snap.

As followers of the Canadian-born beauty are well-aware, the blonde bombshell loves to please her fans by posting sexy photos of herself on her wildly popular Instagram page. Whether she’s posing for a spread in a magazine or going about her everyday life, Knudson always looks like perfection in each and every snapshot that she posts.

In the most recent image that was shared with her 460,000-plus followers, Knudson really pushes the envelope while striking a sexy pose on a rooftop in New York City. In the NSFW image, Knudson leans against the ledge of a building and looks seductively into the camera. The stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved and appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the gorgeous shot.

And while her face obviously looks like perfection in the image, it’s her insanely fit body that really has her followers gushing. Danielle ditches the pants in this particular shot, giving fans an amazing view of her toned and tanned booty and legs. The only thing that the model is wearing in the image is a long black shirt that hits above her derriere.

Since the post went live on her account, Knudson’s army of fans has gone absolutely wild over it. So far, the post has amassed over 9,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Most followers took to the post to let Knudson know that she looks incredible, while countless others commented to let her know that they are huge fans.

“Oh my, killing me with this pic,” one follower commented with a flame emoji.

“Too much? Or not enough? Stunning photo.”

“Always sexy, sexy, sexy, sexy, sexy, sexy, danielleknudson1,” another fan chimed in.

As fans know, Knudson regularly likes to treat her fans to sexy photos. A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that the model was at it again, showing off her incredible figure in a short little video. In the hot post, the 29-year-old looks absolutely stunning in a black lingerie set that leaves little to the imagination. Knudson poses in profile while showing off her toned and tanned booty in a barely-there, lacy thong. The stunner almost spills out of the matching black bra as she playfully holds up a piece of cheese pizza and takes a big bite. It comes as no shock that that video earned the stunner plenty of attention with over 250 comments and 8,600 likes.

Fans can stay up-to-date with all of Danielle’s sexy photos and videos by following her on Instagram.