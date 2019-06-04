‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Flawless Figure, Does Sexy Dance In Latest Instagram Video

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit rookie Jasmine Sanders has been taking the world by storm over the last few months. The German-born, American-based model regularly drives her social media followers wild with her sexy looks, and her latest video clip has done it again.

Sanders regularly shows off her flawless figure via sexy bikinis in her Instagram shots. However, Monday she went with something a little different. Jasmine noted that she was at the LIV Fontainebleau nightclub in Miami, Florida, and she was ready to have fun.

The video clip shared via Instagram showed the Sports Illustrated bombshell hanging with the DJ at the club and dancing as the music played and confetti swirled in the air. Sanders was wearing a white bodysuit and skintight black leggings, and this combination showed off every perfectly sculpted curve of the model’s insanely sexy body.

Jasmine had her blonde hair pulled slicked back into a low bun, and the bodysuit was cut quite low on both the sides and in the back. This gave Sanders the chance to show off a hint of sideboob as well as her curvy backside. Sanders raised her arms in the air and shook her pert bum as she danced and laughed.

The Sports Illustrated model has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few months, and she now has 3.4 million followers on Instagram. In less than 24 hours, this sexy clip had been viewed nearly 125,000 times and plenty of fans left comments as well.

The comment section was filled with praise as fans said that Sanders was the “prettiest girl ever,” had achieved “Queen status,” told Jasmine to “Get it girl” with a handful of emoji, and admitted, “We aren’t worthy.”

“You appear to be having a great time I like how you enjoy life you are so amazing.”

Loading...

Fellow Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes commented with a couple of fire emoji and other followers commented that Jasmine was gorgeous, hot, and perfect. The model, who goes by the nickname “Golden Barbie” on social media, shared a few other fun clips of her time in Miami via her Instagram Stories.

Whether Sanders is wearing a cute purple bikini top while embracing the Miami sunshine on the water or dancing in a nightclub, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model makes looking gorgeous seem effortless. Jasmine Sanders was featured in the sexy swimsuit edition of the popular magazine for the first time this spring, but it looks likely that she’ll be tapped for additional shoots for years to come given how quickly her popularity is rising.