Miley Cyrus & Alicia Keys To Perform At 2019 iHeart Music Festival

Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and Camilla Cabello are slated to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival, as reported by Variety, on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21. The two-day event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Also appearing will be Cage the Elephant, Chance the Rapper, Def Leppard, Billie Eilish, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, and Zac Brown Band to name a few.

“Year after year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival continues to captivate audiences nationwide,” stated Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement published by Variety. “Since its inception in 2011, this festival has become the can’t miss music event of the year. We’re thrilled to once again bring the world’s biggest artists together on one stage for one incredible weekend.”

The iHeart Radio Music Festival originated in 2011 and was originally held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The original festival lineup included featured performances by the Black Eyed Peas, Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, Karmin, Jane’s Addiction, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Steven Tyler, Nicki Minaj, Rascal Flatts, Jennifer Lopez, Sublime with Rome, David Guetta, Kenny Chesney, and Lady Gaga.

The event has spun off into two other festivals: the iHeart Fiesta Latina and the iHeart Radio Country Festival.

Surprisingly, the iHeart Music Awards, which is now one of the hottest awards show in the industry, originated in 2014 and recognizes the most popular artists and music over the past year based on results from the iHeartRadio Chart.

Cyrus previously appeared at the music festival in both 2013 and 2017.

The singer and songwriter recently found herself in a tense situation with a fan who tried to get a little too close as she and her husband Liam Hemsworth made their way through a group of fans in Barcelona, Spain.

Loading...

USA Today reported that a video posted to Twitter shows a male fan grabbing the singer’s hair and attempting to forcibly pull her toward him for a kiss. Cyrus turned her head away from the overzealous fan and security quickly came in to pull the man away.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Hemsworth quickly took his wife to their waiting vehicle nearby. Cyrus was in Spain to perform at Primavera Sound 2019. She is currently promoting her new EP, She Is Coming.

The CW Network will air the festival on Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.