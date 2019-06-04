Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Toned Legs In Dangerously High-Slit Dress At ‘Chasing Happiness’ Premiere

Priyanka Chopra may have been at the Los Angeles premiere of Chasing Happiness in support of her husband, Nick Jonas, on Monday evening, but she stole the show with her stunning look. The 36-year-old actress had all eyes on her as she arrived alongside Jonas, wearing a sleek black gown, according to HollywoodLife.

Chopra’s silk Galia Lahav Alanis dress featured long sleeves, shoulder pads, and crystal netting details at the thigh and neck. The Quantico star’s slim figure was tightly wrapped in the dress, one which showed off her tiny waist. Her toned, long, and crystal-covered leg peeked out of the sexy hip-high leg slit. Meanwhile, the neckline of the dress plunged deeply, and Chopra’s chest was covered only by a variety of crystals.

The actress finished off the look with pointy black pumps and Chopard white gold earrings, the latter coming from the Haute Joaillerie Collection. She let her long, brown hair, styled by Renato Campora, fall down to one side of her shoulder in a voluminous blowout, and served up sultry looks in smoky brown eyeshadow and dark brown lips.

Meanwhile, Chopra’s husband, 26, sported a burgundy suit and a black shirt.

The evening turned into a triple date as the couple — who married in a series of extravagant ceremonies in December of 2018 — met up with Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, as well as Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, People reported.

Joe, 29, wore a gray plaid suit with a mustard colored t-shirt. Turner, 23, opted for a stunning silver gown with thin straps — and accessorized her look with strappy black heels.

Finally, Kevin, 31, arrived in a maroon and black animal print suit, one worn over a black t-shirt. Danielle, 32, wore a two-piece bralette and beaded maxi skirt ensemble.

Following the premiere, the three brothers took to the stage at the Regency Bruin Theatre to perform some of their classic hits, such as “S.O.S.” and “Burnin’ Up.” The band also gave their fans a sampling of their new tunes — “Cool” and “Sucker” — which will appear on their upcoming album Happiness Begins. In the middle of their set, Joe called out to their beautiful wives, who danced on a bleacher nearby.

Chasing Happiness is a documentary following the Jonas Brothers’ musical comeback after having split up over a decade ago. The pop star brothers discuss their days on the Disney Channel, their solo careers, family lives, and their exciting preparations for the band’s big return. Chopra, Turner, and Jonas appear in the film as important members of the new and improved Jonas family.

Chasing Happiness is available for viewing on Amazon Prime.