Savannah Chrisley Rocks Skimpy Orange Bikini While Kissing Fiance Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley is delighting her legion of fans with a stunning throwback photo.

As fans of the Chrisley Knows Best star are well aware, Savannah recently got engaged to NHL star Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley has shared a number of photos from the special proposal, which happened on Christmas Eve. Since then, it appears as though she’s been on cloud nine. In the most recent photo posted for her 1.8 million-plus followers, the blonde-haired beauty absolutely sizzles.

In the sexy snapshot, which is likely not Todd Chrisley-approved, Savannah and Kerdiles stand together in a pool in Baha Mar. In the caption of the image, Savannah asks her man if they can please go back to this tropical spot. In the steamy photo, Savannah leans in and gives Kerdiles a big kiss on the lips. The reality star’s body is fully on display in a sexy orange bikini that shows off her toned and tanned figure.

It appears as though she just took a dip in the water, while she wears her short blonde locks slicked back. She completes her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses. On the other hand, Kerdiles shows off his pro-sports body in a pair of black swim trunks. Like his counterpart, he also dons a pair of black sunglasses and leans in for a kiss.

Since the post went live on Chrisley’s account, it’s already earned her a lot of attention with over 107,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Savannah know how cute she and Nic are together while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her killer bikini body. Of course, a few other fans simply dropped by to let the 21-year-old know that they’re big fans of her family’s hit show.

“Girl your body is (fire) body goals,” one follower commented on the post.

“Obsessed with how beautiful this couple is.”

“So cute and you both look good,” another follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

As previously mentioned, Savannah broke the news to fans that she and Kerdiles were engaged earlier this year. Though the engagement happened over Christmas, Savannah and Nic waited until April to share the big news with fans. Along with a sweet photo on her Instagram account, Savannah gushed over the engagement with an equally as sweet caption.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be this young and have found my forever person. You are the best decision I have ever made. You love me through all my flaws and imperfections,” she wrote before listing all of the other qualities that she loves in Kerdiles.

So far, it appears as though the pair have not yet set an official wedding date.