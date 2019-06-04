Luann De Lesseps And Romona Singer Reportedly ‘On The Chopping Block’ As Producers Shake Up The ‘RHONY’ Cast

The Real Housewives of New York is facing a major shakeup, and some of the show’s most seasoned cast members may be facing the ax. According to Radar Online, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer could be facing the end of their run on the show.

“Luann and Ramona are on the chopping block,” an insider told Radar Online.

According to reports, Luann, 54, is asking for a major pay raise in the light of her success as a cabaret star. On top of that, she also has a reputation for being demanding and has faced legal drama, making her a liability to the show.

“She wants more money than Bethenny, which would essentially make her the highest paid housewife,” the insider revealed.

Luann recently violated her parole and was facing jail time, but managed to dodge time behind bars in favor of strict new parole rules that includes weekly counseling and breathalyzer monitoring. She was also ordered to take the anti-drinking drug Antabuse, which helps people stop drinking by making them sensitive to the effects of alcohol.

Luann was arrested in 2017 for threatening to kill a police officer and drunken behavior in Palm Beach, Florida.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, producers are concerned about Luann’s behavior and worry that she could be a problem if she is kept around, or that being on the show could make her issues worse.

Her co-stars are apparently in agreement. Reportedly, several of them have said that she needs to face consequences for her bad behavior. Dorinda Medley has said that she feels bad for her co-star, but wants her to be in a better place.

That said, the housewife OG has a better chance of surviving the shuffle than Ramona, 62. According to the insider source, Ramona’s story isn’t capturing audiences like it used to.

“Her storyline has run its course and producers are actively casting to replace her,” the source said.

In tonight’s episode of #RHONY we head to Miami and get into a little trouble… don’t miss it on @bravotv tonight at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/azLueEpkzn — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) May 29, 2019

Loading...

Fan favorites Bethenny Frankel, 48, Tinsley Mortimer, 43, Sonja Morgan, 55, and Dorinda Medley, 54, are slated to stay on as full-time cast members. Tinsley and Bethenny are reportedly helping producers find replacements for the two cast members.

“Tinsley has a few high-profile girlfriends from her socialite days who are considering the show, and Bethenny made a few suggestions as well,” the insider said.

Producers are hoping to nab Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder and chief brand officer of fashion retailer Moda Operandi, and Cornelia Guest, a New York Socialite. They’re also looking at grabbing model Byrdie Bell.