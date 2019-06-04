Samantha Hoopes Rocks Skimpy, Cheetah Print Bikini In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Samantha Hoopes is remembering her pre-baby bump days.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model took to her Instagram account this week to share a steamy throwback snap from her photo shoot with the bikini-clad publication, and it’s certainly heating things up on the social media platform.

Peering through the wisps of her signature blonde locks that fell in front of her face, the 28-year-old stared down the camera with a sultry look in the newest addition to her Instagram feed, which was shared in Tuesday, June 4. Though the background of the snap was blurred fairly heavily, it appeared that Samantha was striking her pose on the beach — a more than perfect setting to flaunt her impressive bikini body.

As the sun shone down on her bronzed skin, the beauty left very little to the imagination in nothing but a skimpy, cheetah-print bikini that hardly did its job of covering up the babe’s voluptuous assets. Samantha spilled out of the minuscule, triangle-style top she sported for the steamy photo shoot that put an insane amount of cleavage on display, and its matching set of bottoms somehow exposed even more of her dangerous curves.

The high-cut number provided coverage only for what was necessary, leaving the stunner’s curvy booty and toned legs on display for her 1.1 million followers to admire. The incredibly thin waistband of the piece sat high on her hips, drawing eyes towards her flat midsection and mind-blowing abs.

Samantha wore her blonde hair in a loose, beachy style that perfectly completed her eye-popping look. While some of her tresses fell in front of her face, most of them were gathered behind her back, giving way to the minimal makeup look she sported that allowed her striking features to shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model were quick to show some love for the latest glimpse at her feature in the 2019 edition of the magazine. At the time of this writing, the bombshell’s newest social media upload has already racked up nearly 5,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous lady,” one person wrote, while another said she looked “smoking hot.”

“Eye popping!! Your shoots are the best of S.I. Swim ’19,” commented a third.

These days, Samantha has seen a pretty major change to her body, as she is pregnant with her first child. Now, the model sports a massive baby bump that she frequently shows off on her feed. Over the weekend, the mom-to-be found a moment to snap a quick selfie for Instagram before hitting the beach in yet another skimpy bikini and a long-sleeved cover-up that drove her fans absolutely wild.