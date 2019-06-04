Brandi Glanville Returns To ‘RHOBH’ For Drinks With Denise Richards, Shares Instagram Post To Boss Andy Cohen

Brandi Glanville is back!

Brandi Glanville is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tonight.

After being fired from her full-time role on the show after Season 5, Glanville is making a cameo role on tonight’s new episode of the Bravo TV series. She will be seen enjoying a night out with Denise Richards during the show.

In a sneak peek clip of the upcoming episode shared by Bravo TV, Glanville is seen walking into a restaurant in a racy black dress, taking a seat at Richards’ table. A short time later, the former cast member requests a “double” in one glass as her longtime friend lets out a laugh.

“Cheers, b***h!” Glanville proclaims upon receiving her drink.

Glanville was initially brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s second season, as a friend of ex-cast member Adrienne Maloof. The following year, her role was upgraded, and she became a full-time housewife.

While Glanville secured her role in the seasons that followed by continuing to be at the center of her co-stars’ drama, her angst towards her castmates ultimately led her to be estranged from nearly all of them by Season 5. After that season was filmed, she was axed from her role.

One year later, Glanville was seen briefly on the show in a cameo role — but failed to be seen at all during the two seasons that followed.

At the end of last year, weeks before the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premiere, Glanville opened up about the possibility of returning to the show.

“You have to watch, I think,” Glanville teased during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, via The Cheat Sheet.

“I miss the trips and the camaraderie,” she continued. “You really don’t, as a grown woman, get the chance to go out with six of your girlfriends, go travel the world, and get f’d up and have a good time. You really are lucky to see — I’m lucky to see my friends every other week for a quick lunch or dinner, ’cause I’m so busy, so you’re basically getting paid to have a party!”

Months prior, Andy Cohen said that while he would like to bring Glanville back to the show, she simply isn’t connected to the other women. Now, after her meeting with Richards — and her reconciliations with Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna — it may be a different story.

Days before her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return, Glanville gave a shoutout to her Bravo TV boss, Cohen, who recently celebrated his birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.