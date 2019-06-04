Jill Duggar Gives Advice For Intimacy In Marriage: ‘Have Sex Often’

Jill Duggar is happily married to her husband, Derick Dillard. The couple has been married for five years and remains happily in love. According to a report from Us Weekly, Jill recently opened up in a blog post about intimacy in marriage and gave advice on how to keep the spark in a marriage going. Her advice included having sex three to four times a week, as well as honesty and prayer.

Jill titled her Dillard Family blog post “More Than Sex: How To Love Your Husband.” In the post, she admits that when she first married Derick, she was “head over heels.” After five years of marriage, she says she is just as in love with her husband. Of course, not all couples can say they are still as happy after years of marriage, but Jill insists that the fire doesn’t necessarily have to “die out.” Rather, she explained that couples need to be more “proactive” and “intentional” in keeping that fire alive. She then gave some advice on how wives can love their husbands.

First, she says that couples should have sex “often.” Jill recommends being intimate three to four times a week for a “good start.” However, she clarified in her post that it may not always be possible to physically intimate, so she urged couples to be intimate in other ways.

“When you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways [sic] available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

Loading...

Jill’s advice wasn’t just centered around intimacy, though, as she also urged couples to be “open” saying, “You need to be able to trust each other with the easy and the hard!”

Talking is also an essential part for couples, and Jill suggests couples talk for at least 15 to 20 minutes a day, uninterrupted. She also says family time should be a priority. She added that she doesn’t claim to know “everything about marriage,” but said she also hopes that some of her advice is “encouraging.”

Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard on June 21, 2014. Over the past five years, the couple have had two kids together. Her oldest son, Israel, is 4-years-old. Jill and Derick welcomed their second son into their family in July 2017. Jill revealed that she was in labor for 40 hours with her second son, who she and her husband named Samuel.