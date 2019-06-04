‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victor Finds Himself In Trouble

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, June 5, bring Victor starting a cover-up while Billy and Victoria commit to each other. Plus, Kyle gets in a romantic mood and suddenly pops the question to Lola.

Victor (Eric Braeden) works to cover his trail, according to SheKnows Soaps. Now that Abby (Melissa Ordway) realizes something is wrong with Victor, he will have a difficult time hiding it. Victor is especially vulnerable because his doctor, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), likes Abby, and Abby realizes that Nate knows something. While Nate seems like he’s going to keep Victor’s privacy, Abby still knows where to start looking. Nate’s text to Victor is what alerted Abby in the first place that something is happening with her father.

If Abby cannot figure it out on her own, there is no doubt that she will pull in help in the form of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). If Nikki finds out Victor is hiding something, he will have a difficult time.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) hold their re-commitment ceremony. Their children are there, and most of the people they love are supportive of their choice to commit to each other even though Victor is glad that their union won’t be legally binding this time. Unfortunately for the happy couple, their big day is overshadowed by uninvited guests, according to The Inquisitr.

In fact, whoever crashes their ceremony ends up taking center stage as the mood becomes tense. While it’s not the best new start for Billy and Victoria, hopefully, the wrecked day won’t spell doom for their rekindled relationship.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) pops the question to Lola (Sasha Calle). Sure, he still has some mild feelings about Summer (Hunter King), but Kyle knows that Lola is the woman he loves, and Kyle decides that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. However, it looks like Lola is shocked and taken aback by Kyle’s sudden proposal. The Society chef isn’t even sure she’s ready for such a commitment, especially since they have only lived together for one week.

Kyle does not worry, though. He believes that he and Lola need to make things official, and since Lola’s mom Celeste (Eva LaRue) comes to Genoa City soon, it looks like somehow Kyle manages to convince Lola that they can live happily ever after. Sometime soon, Kyle and Lola will likely get married.