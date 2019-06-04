Fashion Icon Jennifer Lopez Thanks Designers Who Embrace ‘Curves’

Jennifer Lopez had a few kind words to say to the designers who accepted her curvy body when that style was less popular. Speaking at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Awards show in New York on Monday, the entertainer spoke candidly about how the thin look was popular 30 years ago.

Lopez, 49, said that when she began her career in the ’90s, it was during the era of the “waif and the supermodel,” The Daily Mail reports.

Instead of trying to change her body, she embraced her shape, looked for styles that worked for her and allowed her to feel confident in herself.

Lopez, who was awarded the Fashion Icon award by the CFDA, thanked the designers who also accepted her natural curves.

“Once I was introduced to those people, like in this room, my life changed,” she said, pointing out that it was designers like Oscar de la Renta, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, and Gucci who were open to designing clothes for women with curves.

“To say I was like a kid in a candy store was an understatement. And slowly, as curves began to be embraced, the girl who wanted to combine street style with couture began to blossom, and I’m grateful to all of you for that.”

The “Live it Up” singer also thanked her twin children, Max and Emme, 11, for their unconditional love.

“You make me feel like the MVP every day. You make me feel like the most beautiful person in the world, just from your love. Thank you so much,” she said.

Lopez also took a moment to thank her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, for also making her feel like the most beautiful person in the world.

Lopez looked every part the fashion icon in a glamorous Ralph Lauren ensemble for the event. The star flashed her toned abs in a two-piece orange dress that featured a long-sleeved turtleneck crystal embellished crop top and a long flowing skirt. She accessorized the look with diamond earrings and a diamond ring.

In an interview with In Style magazine, Lopez explained how she wasn’t really trying to get a curvy movement going, she was simply being true to herself. She said that even though she got a lot of “flak” from people in the industry, she refused to believe that she needed to change how her body looked. She also said that she never saw anything wrong with her body.