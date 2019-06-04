Jenelle Evans Looks Serious As She Goes Back To Court With Husband For Custody Case

According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are back in court for another custody hearing. Last week, it was ruled that Jenelle’s children would remain out of her and her husband’s care. Reportedly, today’s hearing is being held to “work out a solution” on how the former Teen Mom 2 star can regain custody of her kids.

In photos obtained by the site, Jenelle wore a black blazer over a gray shirt. She matched the blazer with black pants and wore her long dark hair down. The mom of three also wore brown shoes. Her husband wore a plaid shirt with a brown suit jacket over top and tan pants. Walking into court, Jenelle and David didn’t give any comment to the cameras, but rather they looked serious as they walked beside one another.

Reportedly, the couple has started taking steps to regain custody of the kids. An insider told Radar Online that Jenelle is ready to take parenting classes. She and her husband have also reportedly signed up for marriage counseling. Her husband will also reportedly undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Jenelle hasn’t said too much on social media since her children were removed from her care. Recently, Jenelle posted a throwback photo of her daughter, Ensley, with her husband. The photo is an old photo as Ensley is only a few months old.

Ensley is currently in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans. Barbara also has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace. However, she has had custody of him for many years prior to the recent incident. Jenelle’s son Kaiser is in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith.

Jenelle shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly 10 years, but she was let go from the show officially last month. Her firing came after Jenelle’s husband killed her French bulldog, Nugget. On Monday night, Jenelle made her final appearance on the show on the last part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke about her season on the reunion and revealed that she didn’t feel she was accurately portrayed.

“A lot of this season showed me not being with my kids. Literally just going on trips with my friends. It didn’t show me changing diapers. It didn’t show me getting ready for school. It didn’t show any of that. People don’t get to see anything.”

Jenelle’s replacement for the show, Jade Cline, was announced on Monday night.