Australian Model Madi Edwards Shows Off Flat Abs In Pink Crop Top On Instagram

Australian bombshell, Madi Edwards showed off her sunny disposition and toned abs on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself rocking a bright pink crop top and matching leggings. The 23-year-old model looked prepped for a workout in the photo, but the caption revealed that it was actually promotional content for Gymshark, a line of fitness clothing. Madi used the caption to tell her fans about a huge sale from the brand and showed off some of her favorite gym outfits from Gymshark in her Instagram stories.

She shared three videos in which she’s showing her fans various sports bra/crop top and legging sets and each outfit flatters her trim, modelesque figure.

Although Madi’s promoting someone else’s brand in these videos and photos, she has one of her own. As Husskie reports, she’s the founder of Marli, a swimsuit and athleisure brand that seems inspired by the easy-breezy beach vibe that she regularly exudes on her personal Instagram page. The first collection, Castaway, dropped in December of last year.

“I’ve been modeling for 5 years so I wanted to create something I personally loved,” Madi said when asked about the spark that triggered her decision to start the line. “I also wanted to create something to be able to inspire people like I have been with so many of the fashion and lifestyle clients I have worked with over the years.”

Marli is actually a collaboration between the model and inVue, an agency that helps social media influencers develop their brands. But Madi stressed that she’s been very involved in the design process, so it’s not just collection designs by other people that she’s just decided to attach her name and face to.

“I’ve been very hands-on with the design process and have been up and down from Brisbane visiting my amazing team at inVue,” she said. “The inVue team have been incredible and have enabled me to focus on the design and consumer-facing side of the brand while they’ve built the website and everything else that goes on behind-the-scenes!”

She went on to add that inVue helped her to research and source manufacturers, giving her even more time to focus on the creative side of the business. Madi added that all of Marli’s products were “designed and sampled” in Australia.

Unfortunately for anyone interested in shopping from Marli, the products have sold out, according to the company’s website. But Madi will likely update fans on its future collections via her Instagram page.