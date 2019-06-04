‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Will Likely Not Have A 2-On-1 Date This Season

Star of ABC’s The Bachelorette Hannah Brown will likely not have a 2-on-1 date in this season of the reality dating competition show, where she is attempting to find her forever love after being ditched by Colton Underwood on The Bachelor in favor of Cassie Randolph.

Reality Steve, who is usually on point with his predictions and spoilers for the long-running ABC series, revealed on his official Twitter that fans will likely not see the usually awkward personal encounter that occurs between the contestant and two suitors of their choosing.

He explained that, since the upcoming episodes, per his spoilers, do not feature the date, there will likely not be one featured this season for Hannah Brown.

Fans wondered in the comments section of his post if the show would indeed be scrapping the concept, which, per a story by Refinery 29, are encounters that are hard for even the most devoted viewers of the series to watch, and that there is really no need for “exploitation like the kind found on a two-on-one date.”‘

The show scrapped the idea for Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. It appears that, if the rumors are true and the 2-on-1 method of dating seen on the show is scrapped, there will be a sharp turn away from the backbiting that occurs when two men (or women) try to outdo each other to win a rose. Instead, another method could be used which isn’t as demeaning.

(SPOILER): Since there was no 2-on-1 date in Rhode Island (ep 4), Scotland (ep 5), or this week in Latvia (ep 6), pretty much confirms we won’t have a traditional 2-on-1 date this season since they usually don’t do one the week before hometowns, which is next episode. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

The disappearance of the 2-on-1 dates is likely a way to freshen up the format of the program, which is still going strong on the network since the franchise made its initial debut in 2002.

Reality Steve also revealed that the episode scheduled for release on Monday, June 10 will likely not air that date. It will be rescheduled for Tuesday, June 11 due to the Golden State Warriors victory in the NBA finals. Game 5 will be played on Monday, June 10th.

With the Golden St. win tonight, that means there will be a Game 5 on Monday, June 10th. So there will be no “Bachelorette” episode that night. I’m sure they will announce soon when that episode will air. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 3, 2019

The show’s June 3 episode almost unleashed the beast of Hannah Brown after a rugby game when Luke Parker got unnecessarily aggressive with Luke Stone. The conflict between the two men was the talk of the episode, tainting Brown’s later interactions with the other men on the series.

Stone ended up calling Parker a psychopath — a word he looked up the definition of on Google and remarked, “I’m the opposite of that.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC. A new episode, as stated above, will air on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. EST.