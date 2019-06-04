Caelynn Miller-Keyes Gives Her Take On How Well Hannah Brown Is Doing On ‘The Bachelorette’

Caelynn Miller-Keyes had nothing but kind words for her former rival.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Hannah Brown have had a long and complicated past. They both dominated in the pageant world, sometimes even in opposition of one another. For a time they were close friends and even roommates. However, the competition later got the best of them and they had a falling out, becoming rivals. Years later they met up once more, this time to compete to win over Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor. Their feud was a storyline for much of the series, though neither would end up with Underwood. At the Women Tell All event following the series, it was revealed that both the women had decided to set aside their differences and move on. Today, they are remaining cordial to one another, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

While their were rumors that Miller-Keyes was the most likely to secure the coveted position as bachelorette, the role was later given to Brown. So far the season has already been full of twists and turns, while Brown holds on to hope that her future husband is somewhere within the remaining contestants.

In a recent interview with ExtraTV, Miller-Keyes gave he take on how well she thought Brown has been handling the difficult role so far. She was very complimentary to her former rival and stated that she wasn’t sure she could have handled some of the circumstances Brown has dealt with so far.

“She’s killing it as the bachelorette. I’m very happy for her. She’s killing it. I’m watching her and I’m like ‘there’s no way I could do this.’ She’s doing such a good job.”

She went on to explain that while she would have appreciated the opportunity to take on the role as the bachelorette, she wasn’t sure the position was right for her. After all, every move you make as the bachelorette is captured by cameras and later viewed by millions around the world. The decisions the person makes in this position are often criticized.

“I mean I’m open to finding love and falling in love, but I don’t know if that space is for me–like to find love in that space. It would have been great. It would have been a great experience, but I would not have done as good of a job as Hannah’s doing.”

While the role she has undertaken is surrounded by a lot of pressure, Brown has made it clear from the beginning that she is imperfect and will simply let her heart lead her in the right direction.