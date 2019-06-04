Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Exclusive Look At Her Home, Office In New YouTube Video

What is it like to be a 21-year-old billionaire? Kylie Jenner gives fans an answer to this question in her latest YouTube vlog. The reality star shows viewers what a typical day looks like for her, starting with a 6 a.m. wake-up call from baby Stormi and ending with a surprise birthday dinner for a close friend at 8 p.m. The YouTube video even includes a few appearances from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and more.

“Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life” opens up with a shot of Jenner’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, running around in her pajamas at 5:50 a.m. The video then cuts to 8 a.m., when Jenner stands in her bathroom mirror in her pajamas. She explains that she “slept with Stormi” the previous night and woke up to the little girl crying at 6 a.m., according to Entertainment Tonight.

Later on, at 9 a.m., Jenner wakes Stormi up once more to prepare her for a play-date with her cousins. The makeup mogul is greeted in the dark room with an adorable “Hi!” from her little girl.

After getting ready for her day, the Kylie Cosmetics founder meets up with her sister, Kendall, and reveals that the two are working on a “collaboration” together. The sisters walk into a conference room to meet with their mother, Kris.

“Okay, so, we’re gonna go into a private meeting that you guys can’t come in on, but we will see you after for the Kylie Cosmetics meeting,” Jenner said.

Stormi joins her mother in the Kylie Cosmetics office around 1:30 p.m. The little girl is fully equipped for a day of fun with her own miniature car parked inside the building and a decked-out pink playroom, which Jenner added for days when she must balance work and mom life, Us Weekly reported.

“That’s why I made her a bedroom here, so she could be with me and still have fun,” the mother-of-one said.

Jenner completes her day with a Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot before heading home to prepare for a surprise birthday dinner for her makeup artist friend, Ariel Tejada. When she arrives at a friend’s house to get ready at 8 p.m., Jenner shows off a skintight, curve-hugging blue and yellow patterned dress.

The video ends with Jenner and her friends celebrating Tejada with drinks, cake, and presents.

Jenner’s “A Day in the Life” video has amassed over 3 million views. In the comments, fans praised the reality star for her carefree, loving, and energetic attitude.

“The vlogs are much more fun to watch…because we get to see another side of you, the real you,” one user said. “Keep it up!!”