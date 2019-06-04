‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Runs On The Beach In Skimpy, White Bikini In Sizzling Video

Camille Kostek is the owner of one of the most mesmerizing smiles around, and she is also one of the stunning cover girls of the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue. To celebrate its rising star, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page on Monday to share a sizzling video featuring the blonde bombshell in a tiny bikini as the model runs on the beach while flashing her enchanting smile.

The video begins with a shot of Kostek leaning back on a beach in South Australia as she rocks the white two-piece that consists of a top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and clasps at front. The piece is small and tight, which barely contains Kostek’s chest and accentuates her assets. The 27-year-old stunner teamed her top with a matching white thong that sits low on her frame, helping showcase her wide hips and toned abs. According to a photo shared to Kostek’s page on the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s website, the two-piece she is donning is by SOMMER SWIM.

The video then moves to footage of Kostek running on the beach while wearing the same bikini. In the clip, she is shot with her back to the camera as she shoots a smile over her shoulder at the viewer before she takes off with her arms in the air.

Throughout the clip, the model is wearing her blonde hair parted on the side and down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest and back as it flies out with the wind. The model is wearing just a touch of makeup, opting to embrace a more natural look for her photo shoot, which was captured by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island late last year.

The post, which Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit shared with its 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed about 150,000 times, garnering nearly 23,000 likes and more than 150 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Kostek’s beauty and point out how deserving she was of being featured on the cover.

“So good! She is glowing!” one user raved, trailing the message with a fire emoji.

“The hottest person alive,” another fan chimed in.

Even Kostek herself took to the photo to leave a sweet message about her admiration for the magazine.

“My shoot days with you are ALWAYS filled with smiles, laughs and dance moves,” Kostek wrote.