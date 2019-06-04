One Of ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Most Dangerous Acts Of The Season Terrifies The Show’s Judges

One of the most dangerous acts of this season’s America’s Got Talent will debut in front of the show’s panel of terrified judges, who fear for the lives of the showmen as they demonstrate their talents for the cameras and the show’s audience.

A sneak peek video posted to the show’s official Instagram consists of two men from India Karamjit and Kawaljit Singh, who kept the judges on the edges of their seats during their riveting danger act.

As reported by Goldderby, the two men work together with supreme trust in each other’s abilities so as to not hurt the other with their dangerous stunt. In an official video released from the series, one of the men is seen putting salt in his eyes and then putting on a blindfold so he’s totally unable to see. The other man, a 7-foot-6 police officer, lies on the ground as the first man smashes fruit that has been placed in the area around him with a mallet.

The judges look on in horror as they witness the act that seemed to last a lot longer than its running time of 90 seconds, hopeful that the man, who puts his implicit trust in his partner wielding the mallet, would not be harmed. During the act, the man slams his mallet down, smashing every single one of the fruit pieces without fail.

A part of the Bir Khalsa Group, the act also appeared on AGT in 2011.

Judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mendel were astounded by the act, which was cringe-worthy television at its best. As with all of the dangerous acts showcased on the series, there was a disclaimer prior to the performance by show host, Terry Crews, to not try this at home.

During the show’s first episode, it was a blind, autistic musician named Kodi who captured the first Golden Buzzer of this season. The last performer of the first episode, he was applauded by Cowell, who was touched by what he witnessed on the AGT stage.

“What just happened there was extraordinary,” Simon marveled. “Your voice is absolutely fantastic… I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life,” he continued, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Loading...

It was judge Gabrielle Union who sent Kodi straight to the finals, stating that she was both a new judge and a new mom, and explained, “It’s the toughest job I’ve ever had and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars and the rainbows. And tonight, I’m going to give you something special.” Union then pushed the buzzer, solidifying Kodi’s place on AGT.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.