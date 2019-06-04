Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Nina Postpones Wedding To Valentin, Jax Interfering Already

Jax better watch out because Valentin is not happy about wedding postponement.

It looks like Jasper Jacks is already a thorn in Valentin’s side on ABC’s General Hospital. Not only is Nina Reeves going to be working very closely with her new boss, but now, a challenge has gotten in the way of her upcoming wedding. Nina has decided that it’s best to postpone her nuptials with Valentin, and it’s all because of Jax.

It appears that there is a battle brewing for Nina’s heart and it’s about to get ugly. Valentin has gone to great lengths to win her back, and you can be sure — based on his past tactics — that he will continue to do whatever it takes to keep her by his side. Now that another man has entered the picture, Valentin is scrambling to get him out of the way.

On Monday’s General Hospital, Jax agreed to give Nina three months to get Crimson more circulation, which means more money coming in. She and Maxie are expected to come up with a plan on Friday, according to SheKnows Soaps, as a way to make sure that the September issue will be a “game changer,” as Nina called it.

An excited Nina explained to her future husband how busy she will be this summer with the magazine. She suggested that they postpone the wedding and that September would be a perfect time to get married. Nina has a plan and she is going to use her upcoming wedding to her advantage. But will it backfire?

This made Valentin very nervous. He has manipulated Nina’s past as a mother to get what he wanted. He found Sasha in order to win her back and now, she is indebted to him for bringing her daughter into her life. It may soon blow up in his face, and Sasha will be caught in the fallout as well.

Valentin doesn't like competition, West Coast. And something has him rattled enough to ask Sonny Corinthos for help. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @japastu pic.twitter.com/q5ofPZWkJy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 3, 2019

There are strong hints that Nina and Jax will find some romance down the road. The current Nina, Michelle Stafford, has already checked out of General Hospital and heading back into her role as Phyllis Summers on Young and the Restless. Cynthia Watros is taking over the GH role soon. It will be a change, but fans are hoping that the chemistry that they have seen between Stafford’s Nina with Jax will continue when Watros comes in.

Valentin was desperate enough to go talk to Sonny about Jax, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. Sonny was surprised by it all as Valentin gave him something to think about, hinting that they could work together to run Jax out of town again. After Jax became an even bigger thorn in Sonny’s side on Monday’s show, it looks like he may just take Valentin up on his offer.

Stay tuned in to General Hospital this summer to see what exactly Valentin has in mind for Jasper Jacks.