Did Lisa Rinna Slam Lisa Vanderpump On Twitter By Suggesting Kyle Richards Is The Real ‘OG’ Of ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa Rinna confirmed her statement.

Lisa Rinna recently shared a photo of the OGs of the Real Housewives franchise on Twitter but Lisa Vanderpump was nowhere in sight. However, was the OG post Rinna’s way of indirectly taking aim at Vanderpump amid the restaurateur’s messy feud with their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars?

“When I photobombed the OG’s,” Rinna wrote in the caption of her Twitter photo, which was taken during Andy Cohen’s baby shower earlier this year.

In the photo, Rinna was seen standing behind the OGs of the Real Housewives, including Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York City, Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While the majority of the franchise’s stars were in attendance, Vanderpump was not present during Cohen’s shower because she was working in Las Vegas on her recently-opened restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. So, when it came to the OG photo, it was Richards who was included.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Vanderpump and Richards have both been featured in full-time roles since the show first began airing in 2011. As such, they are both OGs of the series.

Although Rinna is currently at odds with Vanderpump — as is the rest of the cast — she made it clear to her fans on Twitter that her OG post was not a diss at Vanderpump.

“I’m not tweeting this for any ulterior motive btw,” she added in her caption.

Following Rinna’s Twitter post and statement, many fans suspected that the post was a diss and accused her of bringing negative energy to the show.

“Oh Lisa! Who do you think you’re fooling? There’s always an ulterior motive with you,” one person said.

“You always have an ulterior motive,” wrote a second fan.

Others suggested Rinna’s post was made in an effort to get attention.

Also on social media, Rinna posted a photo of herself dancing on the table with Richards alongside her while attending Cohen’s baby shower. On Instagram, while wishing Cohen a happy birthday, Rinna showed off her moves in the throwback photo and suggested her fans and followers all get up on a table and dance in Cohen’s honor.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.