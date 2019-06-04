Mariah Carey Shows Off Reported 30-Pound Weight Loss In Tiny White Shorts

Mariah's putting her toned legs on display in short shorts.

Mariah Carey is showing off her alleged 30-pound weight loss on social media. The legendary performer recently took to Instagram to celebrate the start of Pride Month where she shared her love and support for the LGBTQ+ community while also revealing her long and toned legs in a pair of tiny white short-shorts during a trip to Paris, France.

Carey posted two photos to her account to celebrate the occasion as she rocked an oversized white hoodie with the word “pride” written in a rainbow graffiti font across the chest and her name written on the sleeve.

The second stunning new photo – which featured Mariah rocking the signature tight curls she had in her earlier career – showed her flaunting her toned legs in the skimpy shorts as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in the French capital.

The star looked happy and healthy as she enjoyed some time in Europe, where she’s currently performing several shows as part of her “Caution World Tour” in support of her latest album, Caution.

And fans were certainly noticing the star’s trim figure in the comments section, as many left comments pointing out just how happy and healthy the singer’s been looking lately.

“Wowowowowowowowow! Queen,” one fan told Carey. Another then commented, “you’re so beautiful” with two kissing emojis.

“Humbleness at its finest,” a third commented on Mariah’s latest Instagram post, adding “gorgeous.”

But this isn’t the first time Mariah’s given her followers a look at her toned body since reportedly dropping more than 30 pounds.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the “Shake It Off” singer was proudly showing off her curves in a revealing wetsuit while enjoying some downtime in Hawaii.

The star stretched out her arms in the skintight and plunging black wetsuit with pink accents while visiting Wet’n’Wild Hawaii. The mom to 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe showed off some skin and her toned physique while enjoying the sunshine on the island.

Entertainment Tonight first reported that Carey – who’s currently dating dancer Bryan Tanaka – had dropped more than 30 pounds after purportedly getting gastric sleeve surgery in 2017 and by changing up her diet.

“The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she’s doing really well keeping up with it,” a Mariah source told the outlet at the time, adding that the surgery has had a big effect on her self-confidence. “She’s in a very good place with her health and her life.”

“She is very confident about her appearance now,” they then added of Carey and her newfound body confidence after weight loss.