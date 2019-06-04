NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire Mike Conley In Three-Team Deal With Grizzlies And Jazz, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Should the Bucks go after Mike Conley this summer?

The Milwaukee Bucks performed impressively in the 2018-19 NBA season, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and making their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001. Though they fell short of achieving their main goal, Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a recent interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN that he “wants everyone back” on their roster for the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Bucks will definitely do everything they can to keep Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee, especially knowing that he will be eligible to sign a massive contract extension in the summer of 2020. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the Bucks won’t consider making moves if they see an opportunity to upgrade their roster. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the areas that the Bucks could improve in the 2019 NBA offseason is the point guard position.

As Swartz noted, Bucks starting point guard Eric Bledsoe has been balling out in the regular season but when the playoffs come, he starts to “retract back into his shell.” Swartz believes that the Bucks are better off looking for a new point guard who will be available on the market this summer. One of the potential trade targets for the Bucks is Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Conley will be an incredible addition to the Bucks, giving them an All-Star caliber point guard who has plenty of playoff experience. Conley may already be in his early 30s, but he still hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down. In his last appearance in the postseason, Conley showed his abilities on both ends of the floor, averaging 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 44.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

To acquire Mike Conley, Swartz suggested that the Bucks could engage in a three-team deal with the Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz. In the proposed trade deal, the Bucks will acquire Conley, the Grizzlies will receive Dante Exum. Grayson Allen, Tony Snell, and the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, while the Jazz will get Eric Bledsoe. If the trade becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Bucks but also for the Grizzlies and the Jazz.

In the proposed deal, the Jazz will get themselves an immediate replacement for Ricky Rubio — who will become an unrestricted free agent in July — as Donovan Mitchell’s backcourt partner. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be obtaining a combination of young players and a first-round pick that could help them speed up the rebuilding process in the post-Mike Conley era.