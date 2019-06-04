‘Sports Illustrated’ Finalist Veronica Pomee Heats Up Instagram In Tiny Bikini

Veronica Pomee was recently featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue as a finalist of the SI Swim Search, but she wants to return as a member of the magazine’s 2020 rookie class next year. However, she will need the help of her Instagram fans to get there. Late on Monday, the California stunner took to the photo-sharing social media platform to ask her followers to cast their votes on the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s website by pairing her plea with a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo, the stunner — who became the first Polynesian model to grace the pages of the popular swimsuit magazine this year — is lying on her back in the sands of a paradisiacal beach in the Bahamas. She is wearing a bright blue bikini top that features two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck and helps accentuate Pomee’s busty figure. She teamed her top with a matching string bottom that ties on the sides, though the piece is just barely visible in this photo.

Pomee is on her back with one leg stretched forward and the other bent while she puts one arm over her head and rests the other on her thigh. The model is posing with her eyes closed and lips parted in a way that evokes contemplation, giving the shot a sublime quality.

The post, which Pomee shared with her 47,200 Instagram followers, garnered just shy of 4,000 likes and about 130 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the curvaceous model took to the comments section to express their admiration for her, vowing to cast their votes for her multiple times.

“Voted 948492 times. It’s fine,” one user shared.

Loading...

“Just voted for you! you got this!!!” another one chimed in, trailing with several heart-eyes emoji.

As Glamour magazine noted earlier this year, Pomee is the first model of Polynesian descent to grace the pages of the prestigious swimsuit edition. After learning she was one of the six finalists of the SI Swim Search, Pomee took to Instagram to open up about being a plus-size woman of color in the modeling industry, pointing out that flaws can become strengths if we allow them to be.

“Making the final 6 for @si_swimsuit has allowed me to inspire the same girls who don’t feel like their skinny, pretty, curvy, or even skin tone worthy enough. The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do,” she wrote.