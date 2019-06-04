Catelynn Lowell Says She Is ‘Going Gray’ And Reveals Baby Vaeda Is ‘Very Easygoing’

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell isn’t even 30 years old yet, but she joked with Us Weekly that she is “already turning gray” after giving birth to her third daughter, Vaeda. Interestingly enough, though, the reality show star revealed that her newborn, Vaeda, and her oldest daughter, Novalee, have very different personality types.

“She’s a very easygoing, very smiley, cuddly baby, my super chill one where I can just set her up on her little play mat and she’ll lay there for, like, a half hour and try to catch the toys and stuff. Nova was very high maintenance and still is, so I think it’s good we have opposites.”

Novalee was born on New Year’s Day in 2015, and is now 4 years old. Having a 4-year-old and a newborn at home isn’t always easy, but Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, seem very happy with their girls. But will they be trying for a boy in the future? Catelynn revealed to Us Weekly that she “will not” try until she has a baby boy.

She revealed that she doesn’t want to have “six or seven kids,” saying, “I feel like I’m already going gray with two.”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to viewers on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. During the episode, they found out they were expecting a baby together. Young and unprepared, the couple placed their daughter up for adoption. The couple has continued to share their story on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG, and many of their ups and downs have been part of the show, including their 2015 wedding.

Teen Mom OG has followed the girls for nearly a decade, and the show will come back for another season. Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout have been on the show for its entire run. Cheyenne Floyd, who was added to the cast last year, will return for another season. Bristol Palin, who was also added last year, decided to leave the show after only one season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another cast member will reportedly join the show at some point during this new season.

Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee is set to start appearing on the show as the season draws to a close. Reportedly, if things go well after the “trial period,” she will be added to the ensemble as a regular cast member.

The new season of Teen Mom OG will air on June 10 on MTV.