Khloe Kardashian Attends Prom With Fan

At 34-years-old, it’s been a while since Khloe Kardashian had the chance to attend her own high school prom (although she didn’t end up going to her own back in the day). However, as PopCrush reports, she recently decided to stop by the prom of Herbert Hoover High School, which was held at a restaurant in Burbank, California, because of a connection with a super fan of the Kardashians.

Khloe’s date, Narbeh, runs an Instagram account that is devoted entirely to his fandom of the Kardashians. On that particular account, he shares nothing but sizzling shots of the Kardashian family as well as any interactions he has with them. While he is nowhere near the Kardashians’ own level of followers, which are in the millions, Narbeh does have an impressive 242,000 followers as of June 4.

While you may not think that fan accounts would get any attention from celebrities, PopCrush reported that Khloe has actually previously sent Narbeh direct messages. While Khloe herself hasn’t shared any images of the experience with her 94.5 million followers on Instagram, Narbeh hasn’t been shy. He’s shared quite a few shots of himself posing with Khloe, who looked gorgeous in a black gown with a somewhat risque keyhole cutout. There’s no indication of whether the reality television family’s cameras were present, but fans will have to stay tuned to future episodes of the show to see if Narbeh’s prom makes it on an episode.

Narbeh certainly hasn’t been shy about the experience, absolutely gushing over Khloe and the fact that she attended the prom with him. He even recently changed his bio on Instagram to say “Yup, I’m the guy who took Khloe Kardashian to prom.”

Khloe appears to have had a blast as well, and even commented “thank you for making my prom dreams come true!!!!!!” on one of Narbeh’s Instagram posts.

Khloe also took to Twitter to share her experience.

Loading...

“My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???”

She even replied back to one of Narbeh’s Twitter posts.

“Thank you for inviting me boo it was perfect!! I loved meeting your family!! We can’t forget how gorgeous your Queen grandmother is!!!”

While many super fans would love the chance to take their favorite celebrity to prom, Narbeh actually got his shot and made his dream happen. Based on all the photos he’s shared, it seems that the experience was everything he dreamed of.