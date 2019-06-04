George Michael Leaves Nothing To His Ex-Lovers In His $124 Million Will

On December 25, 2016, George Michael sadly passed away due to heart disease. The “Careless Whisper” hitmaker’s will has now been released two years after his death, per Music News.

“The star, who left behind a $124 million (£98 million) fortune, split the majority of his estate, including his two London homes, between sisters Yioda and Melanie. Meanwhile, George’s dad Kyriacos is left a horse racing stud farm, where he has lived for many years,” Music News reported.

“The remainder of the ‘Faith’ star’s wealth is to be split between seven pals and relatives, including his Wham! co-star Shirlie Kemp, and record producer David Austin. The will asks Yioda to decide which friends get what.”

Meanwhile, his artwork, antiques, and a piano once owned by John Lennon have been donated to the Mill Charitable Trust. The charity helps a whole range of people such as young children, the elderly, those with disabilities, and the general public, according to their website.

Michael’s lover of almost 15 years, Kenny Goss, has not been left anything. They started dating in 1996 and put their relationship to an end in 2011. Fadi Fawaz, who the “Too Funky” icon started a romance with in 2012, found George’s body when he died, also hasn’t been left anything.

Since his death, the 45-year-old hairdresser has been living in George’s home in London and claims that he was given permission to live there before his passing.

George won the hearts of the world in the 1980s when he was apart of the pop duo Wham! with his friend Andrew Ridgeley. Their debut album, Fantastic, peaked at No. 1 in their home country, the U.K., and kickstarted their world domination.

Their second studio album, Make It Big, topped the charts around the globe, including the U.K., the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Japan.

After a successful run of albums and singles, the pair decided to call it a day at the peak of their career.

In 1987, Michael released his first solo studio album, Faith. With no surprise, the era was a complete success, achieving No.1 singles left, right, and center. In the U.S., the campaign achieved four chart-toppers — “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “One More Try,” and “Monkey.”

In total, George achieved seven albums to reach No. 1 spot in the U.K. — Faith, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, Older, Patience, Ladies & Gentlemen: The Best of George Michael, Twenty Five, and Symphonica.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with a lot of successful names — Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lisa Stansfield, and Queen to name a few.