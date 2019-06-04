‘Sports Illustrated’ Finalist Erin Willerton Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini In Racy New Photo

Erin Willerton is one of this year’s finalists of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search and is asking her Instagram fans — and everyone in the U.K. — to help her become a rookie in the magazine’s class for the 2020 edition. Late on Monday, the model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a racy snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini to entice users to head to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit website to pick the lucky winner.

In the photo in question, the British stunner is lying on her stomach in an idyllic sandy beach in the Bahamas as she dons a white two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck and barely contains her chest. Erin’s bikini top is further accentuated by her leaning into her arms as she lies down facing the camera. The model teamed her top with a matching white bottom that sits high on Willerton’s sides, helping showcase her strong hips and slender thighs. According to the tag the model included with her post, the two-piece she is rocking is from I AM GIA.

The camera is set up in front of the 22-year-old model, who is propping herself up on her forearms while her right leg is slightly bent in a way that highlights all the curves in her body.

The model is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest. Her wet hair suggests she had taken a dip in the ocean before posing for this shot, while the sand on her body and hair suggests she did quite a bit of rolling around during her sultry model search photo shoot, which was captured by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island. The spread was featured on this year’s edition, which came out in early May.

Loading...

The post, which Willerton shared with her almost 300,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,600 likes and over 150 comments in under a day of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Instagram users who are fans of the model took to the comments section to wish her luck and inform her that they had already dutifully voted for her.

“Since one can vote as many times…my vote for you will be in 3-4 digits,” one user quipped.

“You got my vote any day.. I’ll stop as many people as I can on the streets today and make them vote as well,” another fan chimed in.