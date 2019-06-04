Here’s Why Christina Aguilera Isn’t Surprised Adam Levine Quit ‘The Voice’

Christina's revealing how she really feels about Adam quitting 'The Voice.'

Christina Aguilera is revealing how she really feels about Adam Levine quitting The Voice. The star – who appeared alongside the Maroon 5 singer on Seasons 1 to 3, 5, 8, and 10 of the series – spoke candidly about her former co-star’s recent decision to walk away from the NBC singing show. She admitted that she actually “wasn’t surprised” he quit after 16 seasons and showed more respect for him for leaving.

Xtina made the confession in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, admitting that she feels the father of two followed his heart rather than staying on with the show for the huge multimillion dollar paycheck that comes with being a coach season after season.

“I wasn’t surprised. You know, we held hands from the beginning of that show. We kicked it off and we didn’t know where it was gonna go, what was going to happen,” Aguilera recently said when asked about Levine leaving his red spinning chair behind, per Just Jared.

“I think there’s always a time and a place, especially as an artist, getting back into your creative mode and out of that environment is important,” the “Your Body” singer then continued. “I gained some respect with that decision. I think it’s good to follow your heart over dollars sometimes.”

As The Inquisitr reported last month, it was announced that Adam would not be returning for Season 17 of the singing show this fall, despite NBC previously confirming just a few weeks prior that he would be back for more alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Instead, Gwen Stefani will return as a coach in his place after last appearing as a full-time coach on Season 12.

Rumors have been swirling ever since about what exactly caused his departure, though Levine opted to keep the exact reason he decided to call it quits a little more vague in a very lengthy post to Instagram. He shared the long message alongside a photo of himself and his fellow original coaches Blake Shelton, Christina, and CeeLo Green together on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

As for Aguilera, she last appeared on The Voice during Season 10 back in 2016 but hasn’t exactly had the nicest things to say about the competition series ever since.

As The Inquisitr shared last July, Xtina candidly revealed in an interview with The LA Times last year that she actually quit the show because she found it to be pretty unfair, adding that she felt the show deviated too much from its original state when it first began in 2011 with her, Levine, Shelton, and Green as coaches.

“I kept seeing things that were not lining up with that original vision. The show progressed in a direction I wasn’t into and that I didn’t think was a lot of times fair,” Christina said when discussing her own decision to quit. “Certain factors… are dictated according to what ratings will be. It’s definitely a business.”

“I also saw blatant things that I didn’t think were okay and that I’m sure no one would want to put up with in a work environment. It was important for me to step away.”

Aguilera – who recently kicked off her own Las Vegas residency – also previously slammed the show while chatting about the Carson Daly hosted competition while speaking to Billboard last year.

She admitted to the outlet then that she found as the series progressed and became more popular that it started to become more about making big TV moments than it was about the contestants or the musical aspect.

Christina also made it pretty clear at the time that she most likely wouldn’t be willing to return as a coach once again further down the line. When asked about the show, she instead admitted that she’d prefer to discuss “positive things” during the interview.