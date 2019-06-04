Model Dolly Castro Busts Out Of Skin-Tight Booty-Hugging Mini Dress While Celebrating Wedding Anniversary

Fitness model Dolly Castro has gained an enormous following on popular social media site Instagram with her sensual photos modeling athletic clothing from her own clothing line or hanging out by a pool in a curve-hugging swimsuit. Also known for being a curvy model with washboard abs, Dolly is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to Instagram celebrities.

The model’s latest post on Monday features her out and about in the city on her wedding anniversary to husband Samier Chavez. Dolly is dressed to impress in a mid-thigh length, curve-hugging dress that is covered in a mixture of black, brown, and white stripes and blotches of color. The dress includes a cut-out under her busty chest, emphasizing her famous assets and giving her followers a glimpse of her chiseled abdomen.

The 34-year-old completed the outfit with a pair of black, open-toed high heels, a yellow clutch, blue manicured nails, and a variety of thick multi-colored bracelets. She wore her straight, brown hair loose around her shoulders and down her back and made up her face with black mascara and eyeliner, gold eye shadow and pink lips. The model has a wistful expression on her face as she poses leaning against a building with one hip cocked to the side and her head tilted, looking off at a distant point.

The model celebrated her anniversary in Orange County, California, as revealed by the photo-sharing app’s geolocation feature. In the caption, she jokes about her husband asking her where his anniversary present is and her responding with just a “look,” followed by a winking emoji. She leaves it there and allows her followers to guess the meaning behind her message.

The Nicaraguan fitness sensation’s 6.1 million followers went crazy for her latest snap, leaving her comments filled with heart, fire, and heart-eyed emojis while congratulating her on the special day and expressing how hot she looks in the outfit.

One Instagram user commented, “You are goals! Happy Anniversary to you and hubby!” while another wrote, “You are so gorgeous and classy and look so amazing @missdollycastro,” followed up with several emojis, including roses, a crown, a heart-eyed face, and a red heart.

Yet another follower chimed in with, “You look absolutely fantastic. Your husband is a lucky man.”

In addition to modeling and spending time with her husband and daughter Karen, Dolly has her own fitness line, called Bars and Branches. Through the brand, the fitness guru sells athletic apparel and fitness equipment and accessories.