Jenna Jameson Flaunts 80-Pound Weight Loss In Candid Before & After ‘Sucking In’ Photos

Jenna's revealing what her body really looks like with a new before and after photo.

Jenna Jameson may have lost a massive 80-pounds thanks to the Keto diet, but she’s still working hard to prove that not everything we see on social media is entirely accurate. The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. housemate took to Instagram on June 3 to get very candid with her followers as she shared two side by side before and after snaps, one showing her sucking in and the other letting her middle fall naturally.

Jenna, who was sporting a purple crop-top and a pair of pink patterned panties in the photo, sat on her knees for the mirror snap while showing off her multiple tattoos, including sleeves up both of her arms.

With her blonde hair big and natural, she gave her followers a look at the big difference that comes from sucking her middle to make her appear slimmer and more toned.

Despite dropping the very impressive 80-pounds since giving birth to her daughter in April 2017, Jenna admitted in the caption that she thinks she still looks “quite thick” around the middle when she’s not sucking in, adding that she feels she still looks pregnant if she lets her stomach fall naturally.

Jameson, who tagged her location as being Honolulu, Hawaii, then told fans that she wanted to show her followers the reality of her body just over two years after giving birth to her daughter with partner Lior Bitton, Batel. She added that much of what people see on social media is actually “a farce.”

Fans shared their praise in the comments section after seeing the former adult film star getting so candid about the reality of her body, even after her staggering weight loss.

“Love you guuurl! such a huge inspiration to us Mum’s and just women in general,” one Instagram user commented on the before and after photos.

A second then added, “I think you are beautiful in every way.”

Jameson has also been extremely candid about all the hard work that’s gone into dropping the pounds and getting healthy since she welcomed Batel into the world, sharing her weight loss journey as well as her health and fitness tips on social media over the past several months.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, back in March, Jenna shared some of her big tips for starting the Keto diet while revealing what she now eats in a day to maintain her slimmer physique.

“I find that staying away from keto breads and snacks help me lose weight. I recommend sticking to whole organic foods and you will see the weight drop off,” Jenna then told fans in a more recent Instagram post.

“Remember my friend, losing weight isn’t easy, it’s a challenge,” Jameson then continued. “Push past your fear of failing and make the change!”