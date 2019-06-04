Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Famous Curvy Booty In Latest Workout Demo Clip

American fitness model Jen Selter has shot to fame on popular social media site Instagram with her enviable bikini bod and signature sculpted booty that she’s proudly spent hours in the gym honing. Not only does the model take to the photo-sharing app to share snaps of her flawless figure, she also aims to help motivate her followers by providing demo videos of mini workouts they can do at home.

The 25-year-old internet celebrity took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her favorite at-home workout moves under the hashtag #MondayMotivation. Demonstrating the moves for her followers, Jen shows how easy it is to get in a good and quick workout using just a band and body weight.

In the video clip, the model is dressed in a white sports bra and skin-tight, high-waisted light purple yoga pants that outline every detail of her muscular body and plump backside. She has her long, straight brown hair pulled back into a low ponytail that hangs down her back while her feet are covered in stylish yellow tennis shoes.

Throughout the short video, Jen demonstrates six different moves as part of a fitness circuit. With a yellow elastic band firmly wrapped around both her thighs, she begins with banded lateral taps, moves into the banded fire hydrant move, continues into banded squat pulses, then performs some banded lateral side kicks, before finishing with banded kick backs and banded in and out squat jumps.

In the video’s caption, the fitness star instructs her followers to complete 15 reps per exercise and repeat three times with a 30-second break in between rounds. She also encourages them to subscribe to her program, Sculpted Curves, in which she demonstrates more exercises designed to sculpt and define the body.

Jen’s 12.8 million followers were impressed with her workout, leaving comments about how much she inspired them and asking fitness and diet questions in the hopes that she could impart some of her wisdom onto them.

One Instagram user commented, “Your at home workouts are so amazing!!,” while another wrote, “Been doing fire hydrants & kick backs for 5 years now because of you,” followed by fire and heart emojis.

Yet another fan of the fitness model’s chimed in with, “Amazing body and stunning motivator.”

Fans wanting to get in shape following Jen’s methods can head over to her YouTube channel, Jen Selter Workout, to see more videos of exercises to add to their workout routine.