Diplo Thought That Sophie Turner’s Wedding To Joe Jonas Was A Joke

American DJ and record producer Diplo didn’t realize that Sophie Turner’s wedding to Joe Jonas was serious after live-streaming the ceremony on his Instagram account, per Music News.

Jonas married Game of Thrones actress Turner in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1. The wedding took place straight after the Billboard Music Awards which Joe and Diplo both attended. The wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Diplo leaked the secret online and streamed what happened behind-the-scenes on the big day.

In an interview with Capital FM in the U.K., Joe joked about Diplo ruining his big day.

“I love Diplo. But he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live streamed (the ceremony) with dog face filters,” the “Sucker” chart-topper said.

He continued by saying that he and his wife just laughed about how ridiculous the situation was. Diplo then responded to a headline claiming he had ruined the wedding by mocking Joe’s grey tuxedo that he wore on the big day.

“The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit (outfit),” he said.

Diplo has since done an interview with Ryan Seacrest and explained that he didn’t mean to offend the couple and that he didn’t realize their wedding was serious.

“I didn’t know it was a serious wedding,” he insited.

“I really didn’t know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Awards… and I was, like, ‘This is crazy.'”

Loading...

On June 7, Joe will release a new album with The Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins. Their comeback has been received really well and has impacted the charts worldwide with their recent singles.

Their first single in six years, “Sucker” topped the charts in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, while peaking in the top five in the U.K., Ireland, and Norway. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 317 million times. Their follow-up release, “Cool” became another top 40 success around the world.

Turner made her professional acting debut as Sansa Stark in the hugely successful television series Game of Thrones in 2011. Since then, the 23-year-old actress’ career has gone from strength to strength. In 2015, she starred in Barely Lethal and from 2016, she has been playing the role of young Jean Grey / Phoenix in the X-Men film series.

On Instagram, Sophie has over 13.4 million followers. Joe has over 10.6 million followers on his personal Instagram account and over 5.2 million followers on the Jonas Brothers group account.