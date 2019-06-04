‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 4: Flo Battles With Her Consciene

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 4, reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will battle with her conscience. She knows that she owes Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth but she is not willing to pay the price for them to have their daughter back again.

The former croupier knows that she has gambled with her cousin’s future and she feels guilty for allowing things to go so far. Not only did she help to steal Beth, but now Hope is also sacrificing her marriage. Had Hope and Liam Spencer (Annika Noelle) had their daughter with them, things would have been very different. The couple would have provided a stable home for their daughter and their marriage would have been thriving. Instead, Hope and Liam are going to have their marriage annulled.

To make matters worse, Hope has made Flo her confidante. She has shared her innermost feelings with her cousin. Flo knows that Hope still loves Liam and that it is only for the sake of the children that they are ending their union. Flo feels horrible that she has a hand in her cousin’s unhappiness.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will seek out Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and ask him to set up the annulment papers. Flo will witness the heartache that she has caused and she will struggle with her guilt, per She Knows Soaps.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo is overcome with guilt when she learns of Hope and Liam’s pending annulment. pic.twitter.com/rk0j9TpICy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 4, 2019

Now that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) also knows the truth, Flo feels even more pressure to come clean. On the other hand, she stands to lose everything if her crimes are exposed. Not only could she lose her job, freedom, place to stay, and family, but she stands to lose the love of her life as well.

Loading...

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) has already stated that he values honesty. He no longer wanted to be with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) because she did not tell him what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was planning. He felt that Sally owed him and his brother loyalty. He could not forgive her for keeping silent about Forrester’s plan to break up Hope and Liam.

Flo fears that Wyatt will also leave her should he find out the truth. She has too much at stake to risk her happiness for Hope’s. For now, it seems as if Flo will keep quiet and watch a marriage crumble instead.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.