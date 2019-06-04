‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union Shares Hilarious Photo Of 6-Month-Old Daughter, ‘Whatchu Say About My Mama?’

Gabrielle's 'Shady Baby' is not impressed.

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram this week to share a hilariously unimpressed photo of herself and husband Dwyane Wade’s 6-month-old baby girl. In the new snap shared to her account, the Being Mary Jane actress cuddled up to her little bundle of joy, though the youngster didn’t exactly seem to be too thrilled.

The sweet snap showed little Kaavia James giving out some serious side eye as she pulled a very frowny face while spending some time with her famous mom.

Gabrielle, who stunned as she appeared to be going makeup free as she spent some quality time with her baby girl, shot a big smile to the camera while then joking about her daughter’s pretty unique expression in the caption.

Speaking to her 13 million followers on the social media site, Union joked that it looked as though little Kaavia had heard someone saying something not so nice about her mom which caused her seriously unimpressed reaction.

Fans of the star were equally entertained by her little frown, as the comments section of the reality show judge’s latest post was flooded with messages from Instagram users joking about little Kaavia’s reaction.

“I love that she is always a mood. Just so cute,” one fan said. Another added, “She was about to beat somebody up lmao.”

A third then told Gabrielle in the comments section after seeing her latest upload, “her expressions are priceless!”

The adorable mother/daughter snap has already received more than half a million likes since it was posted to Union’s page this week on June 2.

But this certainly isn’t the first time little Kaavia has showed off her unimpressed facial expression on social media, as the actress has even jokingly referred to her bundle of joy by the nickname of “Shady Baby” online because of her very expressive face.

Gabrielle has shared several photos of her baby girl throwing a little side eye on her Instagram account ever since she and husband Dwayne welcomed her into the world via a surrogate last November.

As reported by Essence, the star’s shared several picture of her baby girl that make it look like she’s throwing some serious shade, while she also admitted to the site just this past March that little Kaavia is already showing signs of being a classic Scorpio.

“She’s very specific. She likes what she likes, and she doesn’t [like] what she doesn’t,” Gabrielle revealed of her little girl.