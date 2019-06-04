‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, June 3: Hope Returns Liam’s Ring

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, June 4, features Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) enjoying their last night together at the cabin. Liam did not want to end their marriage, but Hope felt that his place was not with her anymore. She felt that the girls needed him more, per Soap Central. Liam opined that Hope was selfless and that he admired her for that quality. Hope admitted that although the sacrifice was hard for her, she found peace in knowing that he would be there for the children.

After dinner, Liam wanted to pour the rest of the wine. However, Hope told him that it was time to leave. He said that he would be going to the beach house, but Hope felt that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) place would be a better option. She said that Steffy had told her that Liam would always be welcome at her house. Liam felt that Hope would always be his family. The two shared a tearful embrace before Hope removed her wedding band and returned it to him.. Hope and Liam kissed before she stepped away from him. It was time for Hope and Liam to go their separate ways.

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) was appalled that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had been keeping such a big secret. She told him about her father’s gambling debt and how he had swapped a stillborn baby with Beth. Xander wanted to know how long Zoe had known that Phoebe was actually Beth. She tried to convince him to keep the news quiet. She did not want to go to jail because her father swapped a baby on Catalina Island. Flo said that the baby would have a wonderful life with Steffy. However, Xander stated that Hope could also be a good mother to her child. Xander stated that Hope and Liam needed to know the truth immediately.

Steffy and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) giggled that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) took after their father because he had fallen asleep while reading to the girls. Thomas noted that as his little sister, Steffy had always taken his advice. He then urged Steffy to reunite with Liam, per She Knows Soaps. Steffy told him that she wouldn’t let him or Hope dictate her love life or her future. However, Hope had asked her to let Liam stay at the cliff house. Thomas opined that Liam belonged with Steffy and the girls. Later, Steffy remembered the special moments that she and Liam had shared in the past.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.