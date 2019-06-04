Chris Hemsworth Reveals Wife Elsa Pataky Is Sick Of Seeing Him Strip On-Screen, Says ‘Put Some Clothes On’

On Tuesday, actor Chris Hemsworth made an appearance on the Kyle And Jackie O Show where he talked about the various roles he plays in which he is featured shirtless, reported The Daily Mail. The Thor star also revealed that his wife, Elsa Pataky, is not so thrilled with him showing off his gym-honed body on screen.

The 35-year-old jokingly told the hosts of the radio show that Elsa is sick of seeing him semi-nude on-screen.

“She’s just sick of it. She’s like just, ‘Put your clothes on.’ It’s not nearly as exciting for her. Or at all.”

Unfortunately, the actor’s wife of nine years will have to put up with him acting shirtless is his upcoming film Down Under Cover.

Speaking about the expectations for nudity in his latest project, Chris said, “It has an action comedy heist kind of vibe, there’s some male stripping going on.”

Chris has never shied away from taking off his shirt in his movies, appearing shirtless while starring as a superhero in the Thor franchise, as well as the cult leader in Bad Times At The El Royale.

Despite being totally on board for taking off his shirt in the first Thor movie, Chris admitted that the latest film in the franchise, Thor: Ragnarak, was a different story.

While his response to shooting a shirtless scene in the first movie was, “Oh man, I’ve been working out for eight months; I’m ready, let’s go,” his reaction to being asked if he was willing to shoot shirtless scenes in the latest movie was, “Ugh, no we’ve done that. Don’t make me do it again! I just think it has to be different each time. You have an obligation to mix it up and advance it in some way.”

On Tuesday, the Aussie actor dropped a surprising bomb on his fans by revealing to The Daily Telegraph that he would not be participating in any more film projects through the rest of 2019, reported Australian entertainment news site 9Honey.

The father-of-three says he wants to prioritize spending time with his family while his children are still young, adding that they are at an important age in which they are more aware of his absence than they were when they were younger.

The break comes after Chris starred in four movies in 2018 and has four more coming out in 2019, including Avengers: Endgame and the hotly anticipated remake, Men in Black: International.

Chris and Elsa share seven-year-old daughter India and five-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.