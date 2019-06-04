‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Reveals He’ll Only Do ‘Dancing With The Stars’ With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph

The ABC reality star thinks his girlfriend would be the perfect addition to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph may not be done with reality TV just yet. The Bachelor star and his leading lady –both of whom have appeared on multiple reality shows—could cap off their ABC fame with roles on Dancing With the Stars.

Underwood coyly teased the joint appearance when talking to Us Weekly. The former NFL player was asked if he had been contacted by Dancing With the Stars and he gave a surprising answer.

“I have no comment on that. But I think Cass would be an incredible dancer.”

Underwood reportedly smiled when asked if his girlfriend could potentially be his co-star on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

“You never know …” The Bachelor star teased.

Colton Underwood recently told Entertainment Tonight that with his busy schedule, he’s not sure if DWTS is in his “deck of cards” right now, but he clarified that if he could do it with Cassie he would consider it. In fact, Colton made quite the pitch for Cassie.

“If I was with Cass I would consider it…if Cassie can do it with me. I think it would be something that would e such a cool experience for Cassie to do. I think she would have a blast with it. She always wanted to learn how to dance. I think Cass would be great on Dancing With the Stars.”

Past couples to compete on Dancing With the Stars include Carlos and Alexa Pena Vega (Season 21) and Nick and Vanessa Lachey (Season 25). And when Bachelor star Jake Pavelka competed on the show in Season 10, he danced with his then-fiancé Vienna Girardi on the finale.

Colton Underwood’s latest Dancing With the Stars tease comes just a few weeks after he took to Twitter to announce which ABC show he is most looking forward to this fall. Underwood recently retweeted a message about ABC’s fall upfront schedule, which included the announcement of the return of the hit shows The Conners, The Goldbergs, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy and Dancing With the Stars.

“I’m excited to watch Dancing with the Stars,” Colton Underwood tweeted, spawning speculation that he will compete on the upcoming 28th season of the ABC dancing show.

If Colton Underwood does head to Dancing With the Stars, he’ll follow in the footsteps of past Bachelor stars Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, and Nick Viall, who all competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after starring as ABC’s leading man. Colton Underwood has already appeared on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor, so a starring role on Dancing With the Stars would be the next logical step for the popular ABC star.

Colton Underwood previously told Extra TV he is open to “any cool opportunity” that comes his way on the heels of his Bachelor fame, and he noted that he is “very coachable.” That sounds like the perfect recipe for a Dancing With the Stars stint, and the addition of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph would be the icing on the cake for Bachelor fans.

Dancing with the Stars returns for Season 28 this fall.