Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Album Gets Rave Reviews Ahead Of Release Date

Madonna will release her 14th studio album, Madame X, on June 14 via Interscope Records. Ahead of its release, the “Material Girl” hitmaker has been praised by those who have been lucky enough to review the record early.

In a four out of five-star rating review from The Guardian, they state that the album is her most bizarre record ever, but she sounds more natural than she has in years. They mention that the album is all over the place, but most of the songs are really good in their own right.

“All this baroque weirdness knocks the album off its axis, but most of its 64 minutes are actually full of very decent pop songcraft,” reviewer Ben Beaumont-Thomas summed up the album.

In another four out of five-star rating review from The Times, they insist that Madame X is her boldest album to date.

“Now comes probably her boldest, certainly her strangest, album yet. Madame X veers between pop, Latin and clubby dance music, jumps from the personal to the political and is bound together by an exotic, breezy mood that feels strangely intimate, as if she is revealing a hitherto hidden part of her soul. She isn’t really, of course, but she does a good job of pretending she is,” Will Hodgkinson wrote.

The album contains two tracks with Latin hitmaker Maluma and also features songs with Quavo, Swae Lee, and Anitta.

To support the record, the “Give Me All Your Luvin'” entertainer will embark on a tour around the world, per The Inquisitr. So far 79 shows have been announced across North America and Europe. The venues are more intimate than her previous tours, which the “Get Together” chart-topper chose to do purposely as she revealed in a BBC News interview that she likes to talk directly to the audience close up.

The lead single from Madame X, “Medellin,” features Maluma. The song has been streamed over 20 million times on Spotify alone and currently remains Madonna’s most played track on the app. The music video uploaded to her official YouTube channel has been watched over 27 million times within three weeks. In one of the scenes, the “Material Girl” licks Maluma’s toe, which The Inquisitr reported. On Maluma’s latest studio album, 11:11, she also features on a track titled “Soltera.”

Madonna, referred to as the Queen of Pop, has been ruling the charts for the past four decades and continues to inspire upcoming stars. On Spotify, she currently has over 13.3 million monthly listeners.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.8 million followers.