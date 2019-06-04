Dua Lipa Becomes The Face Of The New Feminine Fragrance By YSL

Dua Lipa announced the exciting news this morning via her Twitter that she will be the face of the new feminine fragrance by YSL.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress told her 3.2 million followers that it was a hard secret to keep and that she’s excited for her fans to see the campaign that was shot by filmmaker and her friend, Nabil Elderkin.

“The hardest secret to keep! So proud and excited to finally tell you all that I am the face of the new feminine fragrance by YSL,” she expressed.

“Thank you to the incredible @yslbeauty team for making me feel so at home, for allowing me to play a small role in helping choose the final scent and for making my dreams come true on working with a brand I love so much. So excited for you all to see the campaign that was shot by filmmaker and friend @NabilElderkin,” she continued.

The announcement was met with over 5,700 likes and hundreds of re-tweets within the first-hour of sharing the news.

Lipa is no stranger to the world of fashion as earlier in the year she became the face of Pepe Jeans, which The Inquisitr reported.

Last month, Dua attended a couple of high profile events and showed up in style.

On May 6, she attended her first ever Met Gala event, which The Inquisitr announced. She attended with her model and chef boyfriend, Isaac Carew. Lipa’s outfit, which was designed by Versace, was very eye-catching and colorful. Her garment appeared to look like a leotard with a poofy train attached to it which fell to the floor. She wore a pair of tights and heels to match the look and accessorized her hair piece with a jeweled multicolored crown-like headpiece.

On May 23, she wore a fiery red garment to the amfAR Cannes Gala, per The Inquisitr. The dress was poofy, frilly and had many layers to it. The top half went across one shoulder, while the other was on display. Lipa as always looked a million dollars and caught a lot of people’s attention.

This year in February, she was nominated for her first-ever Grammy Awards and won both. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, titled “Electricity.” That same month, Lipa took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.” Last year, she won the British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist awards.

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts.

On Instagram, Dua has over 30.3 million followers.