Alessandra Ambrosio Arches Her Back In Tiny Copper-Colored Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret superstar model Alessandra Ambrosio dialed up the heat on her Instagram page on Monday when she posted a picture of herself posing in a tiny copper-colored bikini. In the photo, the brunette Brazilian beauty arches her back as if trying to soak up the last rays of light as the sun goes down in the background.

Based on the comments, it looks like her followers were entranced by the beauty and flexibility that Alessandra displayed in the photo.

“Mermaid,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Maravilhosa,” another follower wrote in Alessandra’s native Portuguese which translates to “Wonderful” in English.

The photo appears to be part of a shoot that the 38-year-old model did for her swimsuit line, Gal Floripa. According to People Magazine, the line is a passion project of Alessandra’s, her sister, and her best friend. The name is inspired by the word Florianopolis, which is the name of an island off the coast of Brazil where Alessandra grew up. The GAL in GAL Floripa also incorporates letters from each of its founders’ names.

“We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day,” Alessandra told People. “That was our dream when we were 18.”

The first collection from the line is called Galactic Sun and it pulls inspiration for the mood of the 1970s. Alessandra also seems to have been inspired by the cosmos given the name of the collection and the fact that all of the fabrics used have a metallic sheen.

“We chose comfortable fabrics that had a little bit of shimmer and they’re a little bit iridescent,” she added.

As People notes, this isn’t Alessandra’s first fashion brand. She’s also the founder of Ale by Alessandra, a bohemian-chic line of clothing that features flirty dresses, jumpsuits, and accessories.

“Working in the fashion industry I knew a lot about silhouettes, fits, colors, and what works and what doesn’t work, but I’ve never really ventured deep into the business side,” she told People back in 2016 when she was asked about the mistakes she’d made in her first entrepreneurial effort.

“I can’t think of a particular mistake that I learned the most from, but I know that I am enjoying this experience and cherish every new lesson.”

Alessandra is more than likely channeling those lessons into Gal Floripa and when you add her years of experience at Victoria’s Secret to the mix, it certainly sounds like a recipe for success.