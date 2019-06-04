‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Sami & Lucas Return To Rush To Will’s Side

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that two very familiar faces will likely soon be back in Salem, and fans couldn’t be happier.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that viewers will soon be seeing Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) back in town in order to be there for their ailing son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Last week, Will was given devastating news. His tumor has continued to grow, and although it is not cancerous, there is nothing to be done about its rapid growth. Both Will and the love of his life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), were shocked by the diagnoses, which only got worse when Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) told them that Will may have only days to live.

It seems that Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will reach out to her daughter, Sami, and tell her what is going on back home with Will. Once both Sami and Lucas find out that Will may be on death’s door, they’ll come running back to Salem to offer their love and support.

Of course, Sami will likely do everything in her power and stop at nothing to figure out a way to help her oldest child.

As many fans will remember, Sami and Lucas have lost Will in the past. When Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) was in the throws of mental illness and murdering people as The Necktie Killer he shocking strangled Will to death.

However, Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum brought Will back to life. He was later found living in Memphis with Susan Banks (then Eileen Davidson). He had no memory of his former life in Salem but did return home after Sami, Sonny, Paul, Marlena, and others went to find him.

Days of Our Lives fans eventually watched as Will got his memories back, which ultimately led to his romantic reunion with former husband Sonny. The pair had only just begun to reconnect and get their lives into a place where they could be together again when Will’s headaches began to cause him severe pain.

Will was told about the tumor and has been taking steps to treat it ever since. Sadly, it seems there is nothing more anyone can do unless they find Dr. Rolf’s research, which is currently in the clutches of Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer).

Fans can see more of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.