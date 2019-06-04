Britney Spears Dances On Top Of A Piano In New Instagram Video

Britney Spears is dancing her heart out in her most recent social media post.

On Monday night, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself dancing like crazy to a Billie Eilish song.

In the video, the singer twirls and gives fans her best moves as she parades around with a fake snake as a callback to her “I’m A Slave 4 U” days.

The clip is dark, but lamps can be seen lighting the dim room as Spears reminds fans that she can still dance like it’s the early 2000’s.

Britney wears a pair of skimpy shorts and a tiny white crop top in the sexy video. Spears whips her long, blonde hair all around as she dances in what appears to be the foyer of her home.

The singer struts her stuff on a large rug and goes wild as she slings the fake snake around her head, over her body, and between her legs.

Britney is barefoot in the video as she shakes her booty for the camera. She finishes her dance number by dancing over to the piano in the background of the video and slowly laying across it, arching her back and resting after her high energy performance.

As previously reported by People Magazine, Britney Spears checked herself into a mental facility earlier this year in hopes of getting some help to work through the stresses in her life, such as her father Jamie’s near-fatal health crisis.

However, the outlet claims that the singer is still battling mental health issues weeks after she was released from treatment.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the magazine last month.

Meanwhile, Spears’ medications are allegedly not as effective as they once were, and Britney is in the process of trying to find a better fit when it comes to her medicine with the help of her mother, Lynne.

“Britney is still adjusting to medications. It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom. If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help,” a family source revealed.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears by following the singer on Instagram.