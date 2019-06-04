‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nate Disappoints Abby

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby realizes her father is hiding a possible medical issue, and she confronts Victor. The angry daughter also confronts Nate because he knows what’s going on with Victor.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nate (Sean Dominic) engage in playful flirting every time they see each other in Genoa City these days. Clearly, there’s an attraction there, but Abby is still upset over her broken engagement to Arturo (Jason Canela) after he cheated on her with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). However, Abby soon sees an additional perk to being close friends with Genoa City’s busiest doctor.

At Society, while Abby ruminates on Summer’s (Hunter King) disastrous life, she also notices Nate texting Victor (Eric Braeden) about starting treatment, according to SheKnows Soaps. She begs Nate to tell her, but of course, he cannot since he’s Victor’s doctor. When Victor came in to pick up some takeout (careful Abby he’ll start using Uber Eats if you make things too uncomfortable especially since he already used a “Mr. Smith” pseudonym), Abby confronts him about the treatment he’s getting from Nate.

Good old Victor makes up some story about needing some physical therapy for his back. It’s not terribly surprising given Victor’s history that Abby does not even begin to believe the story her father tried to sell her. She’s been around Victor long enough to know when he’s keeping secrets.

When Victor leaves, Abby explains how worried about her father she is, and Nate sympathizes, but he remains unwilling to give Abby even the slightest hint about Victor’s medical woes. Even though it’s not fair of her, Abby is so hurt that Nate keeps Victor’s confidential information under wraps. Instead of hanging around and spending time with Nate, Abby decides to close up early and go home alone.

According to The Inquisitr, last week, Nate gave Victor the news, but so far neither man has mentioned what’s going on aloud. However, this summer, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor face a serious issue, which could have something to do with Victor and Nate’s secret. Nikki wants Victor to tell her the truth, and if he does, chances are Abby will find out too even though she’s often the last one to know anything in her family. Because nobody bothered to tell her, Abby didn’t even know Adam (Mark Grossman) was alive until he walked into Society, leaving her stunned.