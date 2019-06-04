Bella Hadid Bares Her Assets In Deep Plunging Halter Gown At CFDA Fashion Awards

Bella Hadid rarely appears on a red carpet in anything other than a sartorial statement that is both daring and sexy. Monday night was no exception as the supermodel walked the temporary runway in front of the Brooklyn Museum of Art for the CFDA Fashion Awards on the arm of dapper Michael Kors, the designer who created her ensemble.

The neckline of this skimpy dress, as seen above, dipped well below Hadid’s major assets, all the way down to her navel. Made of sequins, the halter gown sported ostrich feathers on the top of the mermaid bottom, a style that tends to be tight and revealing. Meanwhile, her back was completely bare.

Bella’s long and luscious locks were pinned up in a cascade of curls while the rest of her dirty blonde hair was slicked back to show her stunning face that wore bronze highlighter, nude lipstick, and understated eye shadow and liner. Stiletto pumps in black and drop earrings made of diamonds that looked like ice cubes completed the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model’s fresh look.

Her date, Michael Kors, wore an all-black outfit to compliment his muse. Underneath a rather formal jacket, the fashion icon rocked a simple shirt that had neither pockets nor buttons. It was as simple as simple can be and yet oh-so-elegant.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Her look was captured on Twitter in a video post from a follower named Raissa that had the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model adjusting her dress so her perky breasts were put in their rightful place.

Just hours before the CDFA Fashion Show began, as previously revealed on The Inquisitr, Hadid installed a rather provocative shot of herself on Instagram. In the photo, she is either taking a selfie or watching something on her cell phone while wearing a rather risqué shirt unbuttoned to the waist and nothing else except neon green high heels and a pair of quirky sunglasses.

She wore that same look out-and-about in New York City, per Elle. No doubt, Hadid caused plenty of pedestrians to stop and stare at this rare beauty. In this case, she was a little more buttoned up than she had been for her Instagram shot.

Monday’s red carpet for the CFDA Fashion Awards was only the latest 2019 red carpet event for Bella Hadid. She was seen on point at the Cannes Film Festival last month and was also at the Rocketman premiere in May in New York City. And, of course, Bella was the belle of the Met Gala, also in May. For that event, she wore a Moschino dress that featured seductive cutouts in all the right places because, well, why not?