Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Summer Takes A Life-Threatening Risk

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer Newman is taking some life-threatening risks with her health that could leave her in a world of hurt if things go wrong.

Summer (Hunter King) proves she is her mother, Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) daughter because after Phyllis is mean to her daughter at the Abbott mansion, Summer goes to Society and parties hard to mask the pain she feels at her mother’s mistreatment, according to SheKnows Soaps. Summer and her co-worker/friend Theo (Tyler Johnson) take shots, and instead of trying to help her niece, Abby (Melissa Ordway) talks about what a dumpster fire Summer will be — these two have never had a traditional aunt/niece relationship.

When Nate (Sean Dominic) comes in, he warns Summer about her liver, but Summer is young, hurt, and feels invincible. Surely nothing could ever truly risk her health. Right?

Summer gave up a piece of her liver to help Lola (Sasha Calle) live, and that comes with some permanent changes she should make including not taxing her liver overly much especially since it hasn’t been that long since her surgery. Of course, Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) arrival to visit Lola does not help Summer feel any better.

Even though Kyle feels worried about Summer and her health, Lola pushes him to stop being so gloomy. After all, Summer is no longer Kyle’s concern. It’s not like he promised to marry her and stay together for a year in exchange for a piece of Summer’s liver for Lola. Oops, wait. Kyle did promise Summer that, and then he backed out of his promise shortly after Lola got better. Now, Kyle and Lola are together, and Summer is trying her hardest to win Kyle back, but of course, it’s not working at all. Kyle and Lola even took the big step of moving in together recently, which makes it less likely that Summer will be successful at breaking up the happy couple.

Summer and Theo end up taking their party to his suite, and after taking some selfies to use in their social media, they begin to make out. According to The Inquisitr, these two decide to have fun together with no strings attached. However, it looks like a situation that will certainly end up with either Summer or Theo hurt, and it’s possible that they could both end up with broken hearts over the situation, but Summer is taking risks in all areas of her life right now.