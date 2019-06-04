Jade Cline Confirmed For ‘Teen Mom 2’, Says She Was ‘Blindsided’ When Asked To Be On The Show

For weeks, there have been rumors about a replacement for Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2. The mom of three was let go from the show and rumors suggested that a girl from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant would be asked to take her place. On Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, it was confirmed that Jade Cline would be joining the cast including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus. The young mom sat down with Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley for their Coffee Convos podcast and she revealed how she felt being asked to be on the show as well as her relationship with the girls from Young and Pregnant.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jade admitted that she was “blindsided” by the whole thing. She said she had “no idea” what was going on and that Jenelle’s producer was there when Jade found out.

“Kristen and Jamie, who is my producer now came out and she was like, ‘Hi I’m Kristen on ‘Teen Mom 2’ and we want you to be on ‘Teen Mom 2!’ And I was like…’Okay?’ I had no clue. I was blindsided.

She admitted that she felt “so popular” when she was asked to join the cast adding, “The show has been on so long that I can’t believe they would want me on a show that’s been on for like 10 years with the same people.”

Teen Mom 2 has been sharing the stories of the girls for nearly a decade. While Kailyn, Chelsea, and Leah have all been cast members on the show from the beginning, Briana was added in 2017. When Briana was added, there was a lot of drama surrounding the addition and Kailyn admitted that when she found out another cast member was joining the show, she wasn’t exactly excited.

“With the drama that they had when they added another person to the show, I was like, ‘Why are we doing this again'”

Kailyn explained that it wasn’t anything personal against Jade herself, but that Kailyn felt that the rest of the cast was the last to find out a new cast member would be joining the show.

Jade appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant for one season with her fellow cast mates Kayla Sessler, Lexi Tatman, Ashley Jones, and Brianna Jaramillo. However, unlike the cast of Teen Mom 2 who are pretty close, Jade admitted that she isn’t really close with most of the girls from Young and Pregnant, talking mostly only to Kayla. She revealed that the only person from the cast that she told she was leaving was Kayla who was “sad” to see her friend go. However, Jade won’t be the only cast member leaving Young and Pregnant as she confirmed that Lexi Tatman was let go from the show and, reportedly, a replacement for her has already been found, though she did not reveal who.

Jade has been filming for Teen Mom 2 Season 9B along with the rest of the girls and her story will debut on the new season of the show. First, Teen Mom OG is back for another season and will reportedly have another cast member as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie McKee is set to join the OG cast. The show will premiere for its new season on June 10.