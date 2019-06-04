‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Flaunts Underboob In White Cut-Out Bikini On Instagram

Maxim Model Kara Del Toro gave fans a treat on Monday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a white cut-out bikini on Instagram. The design of the swimsuit gives viewers a peek at her underboob and there’s another provocative cut-out below her belly button as well.

As of writing, the post had attracted over 15,000 likes and over 200 comments. A glance at the comments reveals that Del Toro has some famous admirers.

“Do you just look at yourself in a mirror every day and say damnnnn????” wrote Christen Harper, a fellow swimsuit model who’s reportedly dating Jared Goff, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.

Del Toro paid Harper a compliment in response.

“No, I look at your Insta every day and think damnnn,” she wrote.

Kara’s fans are likely used to her showing off her underboob in Instagram photos. She wore a similar swimsuit in a photo a couple of days ago, opting for a black bikini for that one. The response from her fans was just as enthusiastic.

“You are perfection,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “Absolute stunner.”

But it looks like most of the commenters couldn’t find the words to describe her beauty so they opted for a variety of expressive emojis.

But Del Toro isn’t the only model rocking swimsuits that show off her underboob, They’ve been spotted on the Instagram pages of several bombshells and according to Metro, it seems to be the swimwear trend of the summer among social media influencers.

As Metro notes, the look can be achieved with a wide range of swimsuit styles including bandeau designs, the traditional triangle shaped bikinis, and monokinis, among others.

Here’s Anastasiya Kvitko, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” getting in on the underboob trend in a cut-out monokini swimsuit.

And here’s a photo of Demi Rose flaunting her underboob as well.

As for Kara Del Toro, it looks like she prefers the underboob bikini.

Loading...

In a 2016 interview with Toronto Paradise, Del Toro revealed that her fashion sense is mostly inspired by the 1990s.

“I love high waisted shorts and destroyed denim,” she said. “I love flannels and lace-up boots. I’m also a fan of designers such as Dolce and Gabanna because their designs are so feminine.”

Based on the photos she shares on Instagram, it’s clear that the Texas-born stunner puts effort into staying in shape. During the interview, she shared some insight into her diet and workout routine.

“I go hiking at least 3 times a week, I also do yoga and meditation,” she revealed. “I try to eat healthy most of the time, but I do love pizza and chocolate. I just make sure to amp up my workouts after.”